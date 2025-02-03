Browns Nation

Monday, February 3, 2025
Myles Garrett Releases Statement With Reasons For Trade Request

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

From now on, February 3rd will be remembered as a dark and sad day in Cleveland Browns history.

After eight years with the organization, Myles Garrett has requested a trade.

As shown by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the star pass rusher released a statement to explain his decision.

Garrett claimed that his desire to win a Super Bowl has forced his hand to pursue an opportunity somewhere else.

He expressed his gratitude to the community and the fan base, but as much as he would love to go from Cleveland to Canton, his desire to compete at the highest level has driven him away from Northeast Ohio.

There were rumors about the Browns getting ready to make Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

And with all the talk about keeping him there for the long run, most people assumed that the Browns had appeased Garrett and were on the same page.

Garrett had already shown his discontent by stating that he didn’t want to be a part of a rebuilding team.

Perhaps he wasn’t satisfied with the approach the team has taken in the offseason, or he wasn’t on board with whatever the team presented him as their plans going forward.

Of course, this is a brutal blow.

On the other hand, it might also give the team a long-overdue opportunity to blow things up and get younger, cheaper, and build for the future.

They can get a massive haul for the best pass-rusher in the game.

Browns Nation