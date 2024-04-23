Browns Analyst Sees ‘No Other Choice’ Than To Draft 1 Position At No. 54

Mock drafts have been all over the board with what the Cleveland Browns will do with their first pick in 2024, the No. 54 overall second-round selection.

An overwhelming number of the mock drafts shared have the Browns taking a defensive player with their top draft choice, particularly a defensive lineman or linebacker.

Analyst Garrett Bush sees that as a mistake.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared a video clip Monday of Bush telling viewers that “there is no other choice” for Cleveland except to draft a wide receiver with the No. 54 pick.

The #Browns HAVE to take a WR at #54…PERIOD.@gbush91 is NOT a fan of the recent mock drafts that have Cleveland going defense with their first selection. pic.twitter.com/d4EXO2IWvZ — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) April 22, 2024

Bush laid out his reasons for why the Browns should draft a wide receiver with this pick, namely that the top receivers from the 2023 squad – Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore – are both due contract extensions after this season and could leave the team empty-handed in free agency.

He then pointed to four prospects that he believes will fall into the second round of the draft: Florida State’s Keon Coleman, Oregon’s Troy Franklin, South Carolina’s Xavier Legette, and Florida’s Ricky Pearsall.

“These guys are better than Elijah Moore today,” Bush emphatically said.

Bush continued that Moore in particular was not a “difference maker” for the Browns, calling him a “serviceable” athlete that he believes will not return in 2025.

The wide receiver draft class is one of the best Bush has seen, noting that several prospects could fall into Cleveland’s lap at the No. 54 position.

Last season, Cooper led all receivers with 1,250 yards.

Moore finished the year with 640 receiving yards for the Browns.

