Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, April 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Analyst Sees ‘No Other Choice’ Than To Draft 1 Position At No. 54

Browns Analyst Sees ‘No Other Choice’ Than To Draft 1 Position At No. 54

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Mock drafts have been all over the board with what the Cleveland Browns will do with their first pick in 2024, the No. 54 overall second-round selection.

An overwhelming number of the mock drafts shared have the Browns taking a defensive player with their top draft choice, particularly a defensive lineman or linebacker.

Analyst Garrett Bush sees that as a mistake.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared a video clip Monday of Bush telling viewers that “there is no other choice” for Cleveland except to draft a wide receiver with the No. 54 pick.

Bush laid out his reasons for why the Browns should draft a wide receiver with this pick, namely that the top receivers from the 2023 squad – Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore – are both due contract extensions after this season and could leave the team empty-handed in free agency.

He then pointed to four prospects that he believes will fall into the second round of the draft: Florida State’s Keon Coleman, Oregon’s Troy Franklin, South Carolina’s Xavier Legette, and Florida’s Ricky Pearsall.

“These guys are better than Elijah Moore today,” Bush emphatically said.

Bush continued that Moore in particular was not a “difference maker” for the Browns, calling him a “serviceable” athlete that he believes will not return in 2025.

The wide receiver draft class is one of the best Bush has seen, noting that several prospects could fall into Cleveland’s lap at the No. 54 position.

Last season, Cooper led all receivers with 1,250 yards.

Moore finished the year with 640 receiving yards for the Browns.

NEXT:  David Njoku Doesn't Hold Back His Thoughts About Travis Kelce
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 25th 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

David Njoku Doesn't Hold Back His Thoughts About Travis Kelce

3 hours ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Potential Browns OT Target Expected To Go Earlier Than Anticipated

3 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Met With Intriguing LB Prospect

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Notes Wild Stat About Browns' Offense In 2023

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns Reportedly Spending Time Scouting Key Position

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Insider Notes Positive Mindset For 1 Backup

8 hours ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Browns Insider Shares Intriguing Mock Draft Results

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Analyst Names 3 TE Prospects To Complement David Njoku

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why There's No 'Rush' To Name Play-Caller

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Teases Legendary QB As Browns' 'Plan B'

1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston's Fishing Boat Video Is Going Viral

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Browns Insider Sends A Clear Message About Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Names Two OL Prospects Browns Could Target

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Video Shows Jameis Winston Putting In Offseason Work With New Receivers

2 days ago

cleveland browns draft

NFL Draft Analyst Identifies 3 Safeties Browns Should Draft

2 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Will The Browns Add A Third Alternate Helmet in 2025?

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

PFF Highlights Elite Honor For Browns Legend

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Insider Shares Bold Jerome Ford Prediction For 2024

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Insider Predicts Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Future With Browns

3 days ago

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Analyst Reveals Mike Vrabel Has 'Larger Role' With Browns

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Predicts Browns Will Make Trade During NFL Draft

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

New Details Emerge About Nick Chubb's Reworked Contract

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Former DB Warns Browns About Losing Greg Newsome

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Andrew Berry Hints At Browns' Decision With Second-Round Pick

4 days ago

Browns Nation