Browns Analyst Shares An Intriguing WR Target

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

After a disappointing season, the Cleveland Browns will look to reload in the offseason.

Although the team has two great receivers in Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper, they could use a bonafide number-three receiver as well.

One Browns analyst has offered a potential solution.

Parris Campbell could be a great addition for the Browns.

Campbell is just 25, but already has four years of NFL experience.

Although he has battled health concerns, the 2022 season was the best of Campbell’s career.

He amassed 63 catches, 623 yards, and three touchdowns.

This is no slight to the Indianapolis Colts, but the fact that Campbell was able to put up those kinds of numbers on this roster was certainly impressive.

The Colts only threw 35.5 times per game, meaning that there was a less potential opportunity for Campbell in that offense.

Imagine what Campbell could do with a player of Deshaun Watson‘s caliber, assuming that he attempts 35 or more passes per game.

Not only would Campbell be targeted at a higher rate, but the quality of his targets would also be significantly better as well.

Only time will tell what direction the Browns decide to go with their receiver position.

Campbell is a great budget option for the team, especially since they have Watson’s huge contract on the books.

Watson will need to take a giant step forward in 2023 if the team wants any chance of succeeding.

They are still in a division with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, both of which have incredible rosters, and will look to lead the division again next season.

