Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, February 21, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Analyst Shuts Down Common Narrative About Shedeur Sanders

Browns Analyst Shuts Down Common Narrative About Shedeur Sanders

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Analyst Shuts Down Common Narrative About Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have multiple tough decisions to make this offseason, but none loom larger than what the organization will do with the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland has several options at the position, from filling a void on the roster to trading the pick for additional draft capital.

One name that’s been discussed multiple times as the Browns’ choice is quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Despite posting eye-popping stats, he’s a polarizing figure after playing for his father Deion at Colorado throughout his collegiate career.

Sanders’ potential in the NFL has been critiqued numerous times as analysts have leaned into a narrative that he may be a poor fit for most NFL teams due to his throwing abilities.

Analyst Nathan Zegura had a strong response to those criticisms, shutting down the common narrative about his ability to play in the NFL.

“Put the tape on. His arm certainly seems good enough to make every NFL throw to me, even in tight windows … He’s incredibly accurate. He’s incredibly tough in the pocket. He understands the game. He has great instincts and feels for what the defense is going to do, and what the offense is trying to do to that defense. It allows him to throw with great anticipation,” Zegura said.

The Browns have a void at the quarterback position as the organization will be without last year’s starter Deshaun Watson for most of the upcoming campaign.

Sanders is one of two quarterbacks in this year’s class who are viewed as potential season-opening starters, joining Miami’s Cam Ward on that list.

NEXT:  Browns Lineman Named As 'Cut Candidate' Ahead Of Offseason
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation