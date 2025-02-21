Browns Analyst Shuts Down Common Narrative About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have multiple tough decisions to make this offseason, but none loom larger than what the organization will do with the second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland has several options at the position, from filling a void on the roster to trading the pick for additional draft capital.

One name that’s been discussed multiple times as the Browns’ choice is quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Despite posting eye-popping stats, he’s a polarizing figure after playing for his father Deion at Colorado throughout his collegiate career.

Sanders’ potential in the NFL has been critiqued numerous times as analysts have leaned into a narrative that he may be a poor fit for most NFL teams due to his throwing abilities.

Analyst Nathan Zegura had a strong response to those criticisms, shutting down the common narrative about his ability to play in the NFL.

“Put the tape on. His arm certainly seems good enough to make every NFL throw to me, even in tight windows … He’s incredibly accurate. He’s incredibly tough in the pocket. He understands the game. He has great instincts and feels for what the defense is going to do, and what the offense is trying to do to that defense. It allows him to throw with great anticipation,” Zegura said.

The Browns have a void at the quarterback position as the organization will be without last year’s starter Deshaun Watson for most of the upcoming campaign.

Sanders is one of two quarterbacks in this year’s class who are viewed as potential season-opening starters, joining Miami’s Cam Ward on that list.

