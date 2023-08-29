Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Analyst Speaks On The Future Of Austin Watkins Jr.

Browns Analyst Speaks On The Future Of Austin Watkins Jr.

By

Austin Watkins Jr. #80 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 22-yard touchdown during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Every year at this time, NFL fans inevitably have their hearts broken when their team releases a favorite player.

Whittling a roster down to 53 capable athletes is a difficult process and agonizing to those hopefuls trying to make the cut.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made a surprising decision when they released receiver Austin Watkins Jr.

Watkins led Cleveland in catches (16), receiving yards (257), and touchdowns (2) during the preseason.

Shocked by the cut, members of the media, including ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Grossi, weighed in on what’s next for Watkins.

“They’re [Browns] probably going to try and sneak Austin Watkins to the practice squad…I just think he was the best player out there, non-starter,“ commented Grossi. “Made plays every day in practice, every game, except the last one when they curiously didn’t target him very much. I’d hate to see him get lost and join another team because I think he’s…I know what I saw. He’s a good receiver. He’s better than some of the guys they’re going to keep on this team.”

Brought into training camp late, the former USFL star clicked with Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Prior to his stint in Cleveland, Watkins played collegiately at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and then spent time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

In 2022, he landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Watkins then signed with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL before being traded to the Birmingham Stallions in 2023.

The Stallions won the USFL title this year.

Should Watkins clear the NFL’s waiver wire and not get signed by another team, he could return to Cleveland’s practice squad.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Release Initial 53-Man Roster For 2023

58 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson’s Mentality Coming Into This Season

3 hours ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Analyst Has Surprising Prediction For Cade York

3 hours ago

Austin Watkins Jr. #80 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 22-yard touchdown during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Predicts Austin Watkins' Role For Browns This Season

23 hours ago

Marquise Goodwin #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Offers Big Update On Marquise Goodwin's Health

23 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Reportedly Trade For A New Kicker

1 day ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns after a successful field goal in the third quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On Cade York

1 day ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32.

Analyst Says Cade York's Miss Against Chiefs Was 'Good' For The Browns

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Discusses 'Disappointing' Cade York Missed FG

1 day ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement On Cade York's Future

1 day ago

Browns Nation Contributing Writer Has First Book Published

1 day ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32.

Kevin Stefanski Won't Name Cade York His Kicker For Week 1

2 days ago

browns helmets

NFL Insider Details Browns Trade With Patriots

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns misses a fourth quarter field goal during a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 33-32.

Andrew Berry Makes Clear Statement On Cade York

3 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Notable WR Reportedly Out For Chiefs Game

3 days ago

cleveland browns team records

3 Key Browns Players Won't Be Available Against Chiefs

3 days ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after being sacked during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joshua Dobbs Breaks Silence After Cardinals Trade

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Explains The Importance Of Saturday's Game

4 days ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Questions Browns' Decision To Trade Josh Dobbs

4 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Drops Curious Idea For Cade York In Chiefs Game

4 days ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs for a first down during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear On Browns' QB Decisions

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Surprisingly Trade Backup QB To The Cardinals

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Opens Up On Not Being Considered A Top-10 QB

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Juan Thornhill Shares Similarities Between Watson, Mahomes

5 days ago

Browns Release Initial 53-Man Roster For 2023

No more pages to load