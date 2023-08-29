Browns Analyst Speaks On The Future Of Austin Watkins Jr.

Every year at this time, NFL fans inevitably have their hearts broken when their team releases a favorite player.

Whittling a roster down to 53 capable athletes is a difficult process and agonizing to those hopefuls trying to make the cut.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made a surprising decision when they released receiver Austin Watkins Jr.

Watkins led Cleveland in catches (16), receiving yards (257), and touchdowns (2) during the preseason.

"They're probably going to try and sneak Austin Watkins to the practice squad," – @TonyGrossi. pic.twitter.com/6cqcd065Fo — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 29, 2023

Shocked by the cut, members of the media, including ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Grossi, weighed in on what’s next for Watkins.

“They’re [Browns] probably going to try and sneak Austin Watkins to the practice squad…I just think he was the best player out there, non-starter,“ commented Grossi. “Made plays every day in practice, every game, except the last one when they curiously didn’t target him very much. I’d hate to see him get lost and join another team because I think he’s…I know what I saw. He’s a good receiver. He’s better than some of the guys they’re going to keep on this team.”

Brought into training camp late, the former USFL star clicked with Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Prior to his stint in Cleveland, Watkins played collegiately at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and then spent time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

In 2022, he landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Players reportedly cut by the Browns so far today, per reports:

Austin Watkins Jr.

Demetric Felton

Mike Harley Jr.

Jaelon Darden

Tommy Togai

Isaiah Thomas

Lonnie Phelps They could all return to the PS if they clear waivers. pic.twitter.com/PEHL8Ebvbv — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 29, 2023

Watkins then signed with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL before being traded to the Birmingham Stallions in 2023.

The Stallions won the USFL title this year.

Should Watkins clear the NFL’s waiver wire and not get signed by another team, he could return to Cleveland’s practice squad.