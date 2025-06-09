Browns Nation

Monday, June 9, 2025
Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are working to transform their 2025 identity after a disappointing previous season.

Early signs from OTAs have generated genuine optimism throughout the organization, with enough talent on display to fuel legitimate playoff aspirations.

The front office continues making roster adjustments to support that vision.

On Monday, the Browns made moves along the offensive line to strengthen their depth.

“We’ve signed T Jackson Barton and waived C Justin Osborne with an injury designation,” the Browns announced.

The additions reflect Cleveland’s commitment to building a more complete roster.

Barton brings valuable experience despite a journeyman career that has taken him across multiple franchises since entering the league.

The 29-year-old tackle has navigated a winding path through the NFL since Indianapolis selected him in the seventh round out of Utah in 2019.

He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract but was waived after the preseason. The Colts kept him on their practice squad before Kansas City signed him away later that year.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Barton in 2020, and the New York Giants quickly claimed him.

New York re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021, only to waive him and bring him back to their practice squad. The Las Vegas Raiders saw potential and picked him up, offering him a new deal in 2022.

Barton eventually joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2023, spending time moving between their practice squad and active roster.

In 2024, he made four appearances and started two games for Arizona. Despite the constant movement, Barton has remained resilient throughout his career.

Osborne, recently signed as an undrafted free agent, was waived with an injury designation.

Browns Nation