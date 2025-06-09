Insider Reveals Why Browns Didn’t Re-Sign Nick Chubb

Recent reports suggest that former Cleveland Browns superstar Nick Chubb’s free agency is finally set to come to an end, as Chubb is about to sign a 1-year deal with the Houston Texans after a long offseason that didn’t point to him landing anywhere anytime soon.

Some have clamored for the Browns to re-sign Chubb, but one insider recently cleared the air about why Cleveland decided not to bring him back.

Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland said on air Monday morning that it’s rather clear why the Browns didn’t bring Chubb back, as there just isn’t enough room for a guy who still considers himself to be an RB1 or RB2.

“They had drafted two running backs, they had reduced [Jerome] Ford’s contract, understanding he’s RB3, and that would’ve made [Nick] Chubb RB4. [Andrew Berry] knew, at that time, that Chubb still considered himself RB1 or 2. Joe Mixon is a starter in Houston, so he’ll go in as RB2, but you saw what happened in his career; he could easily be their lead running back,” Grossi said.

Chubb averaged just 3.3 yards per carry last season in his return from the gruesome knee injury he suffered early in the 2023 season, and the Browns brought in a pair of exciting rookies in the draft in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, so Chubb’s fate was sealed on draft day.

Chubb will instead have a chance to split some carries with Joe Mixon in Houston and also play a crucial role on a team coming off a pair of AFC South titles, which is surely something he was looking for at this point in his career.

Cleveland is at a different stage of its development process, and as great as Chubb has been for this organization for so long, it no longer made sense for either party to continue the relationship.

Browns fans should all be happy about the new guys in the building and be happy for Chubb, who now has a chance to play a vital role on a contender.

