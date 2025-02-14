Browns Nation

Friday, February 14, 2025
Browns Announce 2025 Coaching Staff Changes

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The NFL coaching carousel came to an end this week when Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was named the New Orleans Saints’ next head coach.

Now, the only expected coaching changes remaining in the NFL will be assistant coach positions.

With Cleveland electing to retain head coach Kevin Stefanski after the 2024 NFL season, the Browns had only a handful of coaching positions to fill this offseason.

The Browns have done that, announcing on Friday eight changes to their staff for the upcoming campaign.

Cleveland revealed that former New York Giants coach Christian Jones would become the tight ends coach for the 2025 season.

Additionally, the Browns announced that Sanders Davis and Ben Wilkerson would both serve as assistant offensive line coaches, Kyle Hoke would become the assistant special teams coach, and Adam Morris would serve as the assistant defensive line coach.

Three other coaches will take on new roles in 2025 as Bill Musgrave will work as the quarterbacks coach, Stephen Bravo-Brown will assume the assistant wide receiver coaching role, and Nick Charlton will become the Browns’ pass-game specialist.

The eight changes Cleveland shared on Friday did not include two vacancies that had already been filled.

Immediately following the team’s final game in January, Stefanski disclosed that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive lineman coach Andy Dickerson would not return to his staff.

The Browns elected to fill the offensive coordinator position from within, elevating pass-game coordinator and tight ends coach Tommy Rees to the role.

Cleveland added former Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren to their staff in January, hiring him to coach the offensive linemen.

Browns Nation