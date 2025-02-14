Insider Believes 1 Rumored Browns QB Prospect Is A ‘Giant Smokescreen’

One of the largest voids on the Cleveland Browns’ roster is at the quarterback position.

Last season’s starter Deshaun Watson is expected to miss the majority of the 2025 season as he rehabs from an Achilles tendon injury, and veteran backup Jameis Winston’s contract expired after last season.

That leaves only second-year signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson as a healthy option on the roster, and he’s been underwhelming in his 15 appearances thus far.

How the Browns will address their quarterback issues is anyone’s guess, but analysts have hinted that Cleveland will take Shedeur Sanders with their second-overall selection in the upcoming draft.

Browns insider Tony Grossi disagrees with that assessment.

On Friday, Grossi delivered his strongest rebuke yet of Cleveland taking Sanders, calling the signals the Browns are delivering an intentional misdirection by the Browns’ organization.

“I think that’s a giant smokescreen,” Grossi said.

Grossi suggested that the Browns would instead strike a deal for the draft pick, calling it “the greatest year ever to trade down” from Cleveland’s highly-coveted No. 2 selection.

He added the Browns would be open to trading their first-round pick to acquire more draft capital, and Grossi said that Cleveland would potentially use a second-round selection to address their quarterback dilemma.

The insider noted he likes Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart as the Browns’ intended target, but he conceded the signal-caller may be drafted in the first round instead of being an early second-round selection.

Dart threw for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions during his four-year collegiate career while he carried the football for 1,541 rushing yards and 14 additional scores.

