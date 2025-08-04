Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns continue to make moves.

With training camp already underway, GM Andrew Berry has stayed quite active lately.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns claimed OT Kilian Zierer off waivers, and they waived WR Winston Wright and RB Troy Hairston in corresponding moves.

#Browns claim T Kilian Zierer via waivers from Atlanta. They've also waived FB Troy Hairston & WR Winston Wright. Zierer (6-7, 312) is in his 2nd NFL season out of Auburn…on Texans’ pract. squad in '24 as part of the Int'l Player Pathway Program. Native of Munich. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 3, 2025

Zierer, a native of Munich, Germany, had just been waived by the Atlanta Falcons the previous day.

He was a late bloomer, as he started playing football at 16, but his physical tools were more than enough to get him a scholarship.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 304 pounds, and boasting an 83 5/8 wingspan, he’s an absolute unit of a human being.

Zierer began his collegiate career at the College of the Canyons and rose to prominence as the No. 1 JUCO prospect as an offensive tackle.

He later transferred to Auburn and started all games at left tackle in 2022.

The Houston Texans then signed him as an undrafted free agent, but an ankle injury forced him to the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

He spent the 2024 season on the Texans’ practice squad as a member of the International Player Pathway Program, so he didn’t count against the player limit.

The Browns already seem to have their left tackle of the future in Dawand Jones, but it doesn’t hurt to have some more depth, given his well-documented injury woes.

The Browns also signed CB Keenan Isaac and WR Chase Cota and claimed OT Sebastian Gutierrez off waivers on Friday to continue their roster shakeup ahead of the season.

