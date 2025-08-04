2 Browns Defenders Making A Case For Bigger Roles

When it rains, it pours for the Cleveland Browns.

First, they lost CB Martin Emerson Jr. for the season with an Achilles injury.

Now, Greg Newsome II is also out with a shoulder ailment.

Fortunately, Newsome’s condition isn’t as serious as his teammate’s, but the Browns will still take things slowly with him, especially considering we’re still in training camp.

With that in mind, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that two young cornerbacks could make the most of the opportunity to make their case to get more reps this season:

“With both Emerson and Newsome out on Saturday, young cornerbacks Cam Mitchell and Myles Harden moved up in the rotation to get more reps. Both have had good camps, and will have an opportunity to play more, both on the outside and in the slot,” Cabot wrote.

Newsome is also a potential trade candidate right now.

He’s entering the final year of his contract, and if the Browns don’t like their chances of keeping him around or would rather save that money, it makes sense to part ways with him, even after Emerson’s heartbreaking injury.

That would be much easier if one of these two young players steps up and proves that he can contribute as a starter as well.

The Browns have one of the best cornerbacks in the game in Denzel Ward, but their secondary left plenty to be desired last season, with Juan Thornhill and the aforementioned Emerson often on the wrong end of a big play.

This team is looking forward to bouncing back from a disappointing season on defense, and there will be no margin for error.

If someone gets hurt or doesn’t play up to expectations, they won’t be out there.

As such, it’s make-or-break time for these youngsters.

