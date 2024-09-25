Browns Announce 6 Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns have seven key players missing practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 4 battle with the Las Vegas Raiders and have a lot of decisions to make to ensure they have a chance to get back to .500 on Sunday.

In lieu of all the injuries, the team announced six roster moves on Wednesday to help fortify the roster.

Cleveland shared on X that the team has signed Germain Ifedi back to the active roster from the practice squad while placing guard Wyatt Teller on injured reserve in a corresponding move due to the knee injury he suffered in the Week 3 loss to the New York Giants.

Additionally, the Browns signed tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, tackle Ricky Lee III, and defensive end Elerson Smith to the practice squad and released linebacker Luiji Vilain from the practice squad.

The Ifedi move is the most consequential, and Cleveland will likely need him to step in and produce right away given how important Teller is to this injury-stricken offensive line.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills made his season debut in the Week 3 loss but is also not practicing on Wednesday, while right tackle Jack Conklin is still working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 1 of last season and also did not practice on Wednesday.

The Browns need to get the running game cooking against the Raiders, who are giving up the 4th-most rushing yards in the league at over 150 per game.

Ifedi could step in as a starter right away, but everything on the offensive line is up in the air at the moment.

Keep an eye out for more updates on Thursday.

