Browns Nation

Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Browns Announce First QB Depth Chart Of Season

Browns Announce First QB Depth Chart Of Season

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The speculation about the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback pecking order has been rampant throughout the preseason.

Now, the Browns are giving the world their first look at where they believe each quarterback stands only a few days before the team’s first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed Cleveland’s first depth chart of the season, noting that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco stands atop the crowded field.

Following Flacco is fourth-year quarterback Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, in that order.

Flacco’s status as the likely starter has not been seriously challenged, especially with Pickett’s hamstring injury.

Pickett has shown his potential as a future starter during the preseason, but his flashes of brilliance have been offset due to his inability to remain healthy this preseason.

Much of the quarterback debate centered on how the Browns have utilized their rookie signal-callers, and analysts and fans alike have questioned why those first-year players are not commanding more snaps.

Gabriel was a surprising pick by Cleveland in the third round this year, and he’s consistently ranked ahead of Sanders in most analysts’ mock lineups.

Sanders’ status as the fourth-string quarterback could be short-lived, however.

Both Pickett and Gabriel have been limited in practices due to injuries, allowing Sanders to showcase his talents for his offensive coaches.

Browns Nation