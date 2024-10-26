Browns Announce Heartbreaking News About Jim Donovan

This has been a tough season for the Cleveland Browns and their fans.

Unfortunately, it may just have gotten worse.

The team recently announced the sad passing of Jim Donovan, known by most as the “Voice of the Cleveland Browns.”

The 68-year-old lost a long bout with leukemia after battling with it since his original diagnosis in 2000.

The team released a heartfelt statement on social media to bid farewell to one of its most iconic and beloved members.

We are heartbroken that Jim Donovan, the Voice of the Browns, has passed away. Jim provided so much joy and love to this city. His steady presence on the radio for Browns games and on television for nightly news made it feel like he was an extended family member for all those… pic.twitter.com/ASYOzIKK7G — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 26, 2024

The Browns inducted him into the Cleveland Browns 2024 Legends class before their Week 3 game with the New York Giants, but he wasn’t able to be in attendance due to his condition.

His last call was the preseason finale vs. the Seattle Seahawks on August 24, five days before he announced his retirement in the way of an open letter to the Browns’ fan base.

Former NFL Network anchor Andrew Siciliano was appointed as his replacement in the radio booth this season.

The Browns have gone through a lot in the past two decades or so, and Donovan was a part of all of it.

He’ll be greatly missed.

NEXT:

Analyst Rips Browns For Play-Caller Decision