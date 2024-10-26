Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, October 26, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Announce Heartbreaking News About Jim Donovan

Browns Announce Heartbreaking News About Jim Donovan

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Erik Drost [CC BY]

This has been a tough season for the Cleveland Browns and their fans.

Unfortunately, it may just have gotten worse.

The team recently announced the sad passing of Jim Donovan, known by most as the “Voice of the Cleveland Browns.”

The 68-year-old lost a long bout with leukemia after battling with it since his original diagnosis in 2000.

The team released a heartfelt statement on social media to bid farewell to one of its most iconic and beloved members.

The Browns inducted him into the Cleveland Browns 2024 Legends class before their Week 3 game with the New York Giants, but he wasn’t able to be in attendance due to his condition.

His last call was the preseason finale vs. the Seattle Seahawks on August 24, five days before he announced his retirement in the way of an open letter to the Browns’ fan base.

Former NFL Network anchor Andrew Siciliano was appointed as his replacement in the radio booth this season.

The Browns have gone through a lot in the past two decades or so, and Donovan was a part of all of it.

He’ll be greatly missed.

NEXT:  Analyst Rips Browns For Play-Caller Decision
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam watch drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 25, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Owners Release Statement After Jim Donovan's Passing

26 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Rips Browns For Play-Caller Decision

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Sends Message To His Fans After His Surgery

3 hours ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Shares His Thoughts About Jameis Winston's Role For Bengals Game

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Calls For Browns To Fire Assistant Coach

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmets hang in the Browns locker room at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Should Trade 2 Stars

5 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

'Modell Law' Author Suggests Jimmy Haslam Could Move Browns Outside Ohio

5 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Cleveland Browns helmets following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Worked Out 6 Players On Friday

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller

Browns Announce Wyatt Teller's Status For Sunday's Game

19 hours ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

4 Browns Players Ruled Out For Ravens Game

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Reveals His Thoughts On Making First Career Start At LT

20 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 07: Dan Orlovsky speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dan Orlovsky Says There Is '0% Chance' Browns Will Land 1 QB In Draft

21 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Derrick Henry

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Sends 4-Word Message About Trade Rumors

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Browns Announce Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Status For Sunday's Game

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Insider Names 3 Browns Players That Could Be Traded

22 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Deshaun Watson Underwent Surgery On Friday

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Fans Ahead Of Sunday's Game

1 day ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 13: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Coach Sends A Clear Message To Defense About Defending Derrick Henry

1 day ago

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel of the Cleveland Browns watches a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Says Browns Could Make A Surprising Move With Mike Vrabel

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

'Modell Law' Author Shares His Thoughts On Browns' Lawsuit Against It

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas

Duce Staley Has 3-Word Response When Asked If Nick Chubb Can Return To Form

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst

2 Browns DTs Who Could Be Trade Targets

1 day ago

Browns Nation