Analyst Rips Browns For Play-Caller Decision

Jay Crawford – one of the hosts for the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” – is frustrated.

After watching Cleveland start the season 1-6 with one of the worst offensive showings in the NFL, Crawford said he is done with attempting to reason through the team’s decisions this season.

That’s especially true now that quarterback Deshaun Watson – the player behind the Browns’ sweeping changes this offseason to its offensive coaches and schemes – is out for the remainder of the year with a torn Achilles.

With Jameis Winston taking the helm this week, Crawford vented his frustrations that the veteran signal-caller would be assuming the role at the same time offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will begin calling plays for the first time this season.

Winston has performed the majority of his career in offenses that rely on under-center snaps, according to Crawford.

Crawford explained that the offensive guru who calls plays that start from under the center is head coach Kevin Stefanski, precisely the guy who gave up play-calling in favor of Dorsey this week.

That’s what makes the change of play-callers even more puzzling to Crawford, something he pointed out while ripping the decision.

“Make sense? No,” Crawford said, adding, “Stop trying to make the Browns’ decisions make sense.”

Stefanski’s offensive preferences seemingly are a good fit for Winston, making the decision to install Dorsey as the play-caller for the veteran quarterback a poor fit for the duo’s skill sets.

It’s similar to how Stefanski called the offensive plays in an offense that Dorsey implemented this offseason, Crawford said.

