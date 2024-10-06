Browns Announce Jack Conklin Among 7 Players Inactive List

The Cleveland Browns offensive line has been a revolving door for much of the 2024 NFL season as multiple players – including several starters – have been in and out of the lineup.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills has played only one game – in Week 3 against the New York Giants – and fellow tackle Jack Conklin has yet to play this season.

That doesn’t include guard Wyatt Teller, who was sent to the Injured Reserve (IR) after leaving the stadium on crutches two weeks ago.

Now, the Browns have ruled that Conklin will continue to be missing in action, according to analyst Daryl Ruiter.

On X, Ruiter shared the inactive list for today’s matchup against the Washington Commanders, and the veteran offensive tackle was among the seven athletes who will be scratched from the contest.

Jaco Conklin still inactive so the Dawand Jones experience continues. Thankfully David Njoku is back #Browns pic.twitter.com/TBk35a7OPQ — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 6, 2024

In addition to Conklin, the Browns have also scratched quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, tackle James Hudson, guard Javion Cohen, wide receiver Jamari Thrash, linebacker Jordan Hicks, and cornerback Kahlef Hailassie.

The Browns also announce two expected lineup changes as offensive tackle Dawand Jones will be on the right side of the line this week after filling in for Wills as a left tackle.

Cleveland’s other expected change is to start linebacker Devin Bush in place of the injured Hicks.

The final list of inactive players also gives clarity as to which athletes are expected to be available today as those questionable players on the final injury report who are not listed should be able to take the field.

That list includes Wills, guard Michael Dunn, tight end David Njoku, and running back Pierre Strong.

