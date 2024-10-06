Eric Metcalf Believes One Browns Star Has ‘Checked Out’ With Team

The 1-3 Cleveland Browns are teetering on the edge of having their season fall completely off the rails ahead of a Week 5 matchup with a dangerous Washington Commanders team that has won three in a row behind rookie sensation Jayden Daniels.

Cleveland’s offense hasn’t scored more than 18 points in a game yet and looks unorganized and uninspired, leading former Browns star Eric Metcalf to believe that one of the team’s stars is “checked out.”

Metcalf appeared on a recent episode of The Dawg Check and when host Spencer German said “Nobody will convince me that on some level he’s not a little bit checked out on Cleveland” when discussing wide receiver Amari Cooper, Metcalf agreed and added “This is why I think (Jerry) Jeudy should be the No. 1, because he’s checked in.”

Metcalf added that it’s human nature to feel slighted when you don’t get the contract you feel you deserve, but you still have to play hard.

He also pointed out a disturbing trend and mentioned how the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys both reached this point with Cooper and decided to trade him instead of giving him a big contract, which could be happening again.

Cooper has been disappointing this year coming off a career-high 1,250 receiving yards last season, as he has just 16 catches on 37 targets so far for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

He reached a new low last week when a Deshaun Watson pass bounced off his hands straight into a Raiders defender’s hands for an interception.

It’s tough to argue with this claim, and if the Browns are going to turn it around, Cooper is going to have to lock back in.

