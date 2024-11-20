Browns Announce Jedrick Wills’ Status For Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns have had plenty of injuries to their offensive line this season, particularly at left tackle, where Jedrick Wills Jr. has been in and out of the lineup while working his way back from the season-ending knee injury he suffered last year.

Wills has been out the past few games after expressing repeated discomfort in his knee and had been replaced by Dawand Jones, and the team recently announced his status ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared on X that Wills has been ruled out for the Steelers game, and with Jones getting hurt on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Germain Ifedi will start at left tackle.

#Browns Jed Wills Jr. (knee) has been ruled out for the #Steelers game. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 20, 2024

Jones had done an impressive job protecting Jameis Winston’s blind side, and the quarterback has repeatedly praised him.

His emergence has been a blessing, given Wills’ struggles to bounce back from this knee injury.

Now that Wills is heading into free agency in the offseason, Jones could be the long-term solution even though he is now on injured reserve.

It’s unfortunate for Wills, as this injury will likely cost him a lot of money.

He looked like the franchise’s anchor at left tackle and was in line for a huge payday prior to these past two years, but significant question marks about his health at this point will give teams plenty of pause when cutting him a check.

It’s unclear if and when Wills will be back this season, and even if he does get healthy, there is no path for him to return to the starting lineup.

