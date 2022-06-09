Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Announce Members Of Preseason Broadcast Team

Browns Announce Members Of Preseason Broadcast Team

By

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns announced their star-studded preseason broadcast team on Wednesday.

All three members of the team are NFL Network veterans who each have unique ties to Cleveland.

 

Who Are They?

The legend Joe Thomas is back.

His energy and love of all things Cleveland Browns is infectious in the booth.

Thomas made big news last preseason because he worked so hard that he broke a sweat reminiscent of his playing days.

Thomas is joined by Chris Rose.

Rose is a native Ohioan so this is a coming home party for him.

He was part of the NFL Network team in Cleveland to cover the NFL Draft, but this is his first stint as a Browns play-by-play announcer.

Sideline reporting will be handled by Aditi Kinkahabwala.

She spent the last 10 years with NFL Network, and the majority of her coverage was with the AFC North teams.

Kinkhabwala announced her departure from NFL Network last month and has since been doing freelance work on various Cleveland Browns media outlets.

Rose is thrilled about the opportunity to work with Thomas and Kinkhabwala.

He said:

“Now, I get a chance to live out a dream and call Browns preseason games with Joe and Aditi. I can’t wait to bring such a passionate fan base all of the stories that will make the 2022 football journey so exciting. If you’re a kid in Cleveland right now, dream big, it might just come true.”

 

Preseason Schedule

The Browns kick off the preseason on the road on Friday, August 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That is a 7:00 PM kickoff.

The remaining two games are at home.

On Sunday, August 21, the Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coach Stefanski is a native of Philadelphia, and the Eagles will be in town during that week for joint practices.

The game kicks off at 1:00 PM.

The preseason finale is on Saturday, August 27 when the Browns host the Bears at 7:00 PM.

Recent News

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Make A Decision On Baker Mayfield And Minicamp
browns fans holding up a defense sign
3 Reasons The Browns Defense Can Rank In The Top 5 In 2022
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 7, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
Buy Or Sell: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Makes The Pro Bowl In 2022

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Make A Decision On Baker Mayfield And Minicamp

No more pages to load