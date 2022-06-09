Browns Announce Members Of Preseason Broadcast Team

The Cleveland Browns announced their star-studded preseason broadcast team on Wednesday.

All three members of the team are NFL Network veterans who each have unique ties to Cleveland.

.@joethomas73, @ChrisRose and @AKinkhabwala will serve as our broadcast crew for 2022 preseason games on @WEWS

🙌 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 8, 2022

Who Are They?

Here is some #Browns news fans get get behind. The team announced its broadcast crew for preseason games – Chris Rose will do the play by play with Joe Thomas as the color commentator and Aditi Kinkahwala as the sideline reporter. — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) June 8, 2022

The legend Joe Thomas is back.

His energy and love of all things Cleveland Browns is infectious in the booth.

Thomas made big news last preseason because he worked so hard that he broke a sweat reminiscent of his playing days.

Get Joe Thomas some AC up there pic.twitter.com/UJYiHNVVui — McNeil (@Reflog_18) August 22, 2021

Thomas is joined by Chris Rose.

Rose is a native Ohioan so this is a coming home party for him.

He was part of the NFL Network team in Cleveland to cover the NFL Draft, but this is his first stint as a Browns play-by-play announcer.

Sideline reporting will be handled by Aditi Kinkahabwala.

She spent the last 10 years with NFL Network, and the majority of her coverage was with the AFC North teams.

Kinkhabwala announced her departure from NFL Network last month and has since been doing freelance work on various Cleveland Browns media outlets.

After 10 years at @nflnetwork, it’s time for some new challenges. I’ve had a decade of great adventure, wonderful friendships and the opportunity to share all sorts of stories. Now, I’m on to some other dream-chasing. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/UmVNk5WbyM — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) May 3, 2022

Rose is thrilled about the opportunity to work with Thomas and Kinkhabwala.

He said:

“Now, I get a chance to live out a dream and call Browns preseason games with Joe and Aditi. I can’t wait to bring such a passionate fan base all of the stories that will make the 2022 football journey so exciting. If you’re a kid in Cleveland right now, dream big, it might just come true.”

Preseason Schedule

The Browns kick off the preseason on the road on Friday, August 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That is a 7:00 PM kickoff.

The remaining two games are at home.

On Sunday, August 21, the Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coach Stefanski is a native of Philadelphia, and the Eagles will be in town during that week for joint practices.

The game kicks off at 1:00 PM.

The preseason finale is on Saturday, August 27 when the Browns host the Bears at 7:00 PM.