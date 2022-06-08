Browns Make A Decision On Baker Mayfield And Minicamp

It comes as no surprise but the Cleveland Browns have decided they will excuse Baker Mayfield from next week’s mandatory minicamp.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield has been excused from mandatory minicamp, the two sides decide. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2022

This decision follows the team acquiring Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason.

Baker Mayfield’s camp also stated the quarterback would not be in attendance for the mandatory training camp, weeks before the team’s decision to excuse him.

While the news isn’t surprising, for some Browns fans, it is disappointing.

With more controversy surrounding Watson surfacing, there was hope Baker Mayfield might still be an option for the team this season.

Watson is likely due to face a suspension, with some saying it should be up to two seasons.

Keep in mind Calvin Ridley got a full year suspension for a $1500 bet.@NFL anything less than 2 years for Deshaun Watson is an absolute joke. — Bills Run Deep (@BillsRunDeep2) June 6, 2022

But no matter how much time Watson will be suspended, it seems Mayfield will not be an option for the Browns going forward.

Why Mayfield Won’t Attend Minicamp

With acquiring Watson and stating the team wants “an adult” in the quarterback room, the Browns pretty much burned their bridge with Mayfield.

The great @mortreport reporting on ESPN, the Browns are moving off Baker. “Want an adult at QB”. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 16, 2022

Anyone who has watched any of Mayfield’s four years in the NFL – or especially his four in college – knows he can be hot-headed and wears his emotions on his sleeve.

The Browns acquiring their new QB and the “adult” comment likely cemented his decision to never take another snap for the team again.

He also still views himself as a franchise QB and wouldn’t have played in place of a suspended Watson, even if the Browns had sent him mountains of praise throughout this offseason.

When Mayfield Will Get Traded

It’s been months of speculation on when and where he will be traded.

The Browns are currently on the hook for just under $19 million owed to him.

The high amount of guaranteed money is likely what has been slowing down trade talks, as teams want the Browns to keep some (if not all) of Mayfield’s contract.

The Browns have so far seemed to push back against paying for a large portion of the contract.

No idea where things are headed for Baker Mayfield, who has quickly run out of destination teams. Browns, too, are without many potential trade partners, especially with his $18.8 million contract. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) March 22, 2022

At this point, the Browns might be waiting for another team’s quarterback to get injured, creating a better market for Mayfield.

Aside from his contract, teams also seem to be aware of Mayfield’s hot-headedness.

The uncertainty of how he would mesh in a new locker room has also slowed down trade talks.

Even with slow trade talks, however, there is still some speculation that he could be sent to the Seahawks or the Panthers before kickoff this fall.

What happens if the Browns don’t trade Mayfield this season

If the Browns can’t find a trade partner for the former starting quarterback, he will likely do what he is doing now: sitting out of team activities with an excused absence, all while collecting his owed $19 million.

Mayfield will sit through the team’s 17 games this season, training on his own time, continuing to believe he should be a starter in this league, and looking forward to the next offseason when he will be a free agent.