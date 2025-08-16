Browns Announce New QB Documentary

The Cleveland Browns have pulled back the curtain on their quarterback competition in an unprecedented way.

The franchise launched a documentary series that gives fans direct access to one of the NFL’s most-watched position battles.

The Browns released “Man Under Center, Part 1: The Groundwork” as preseason action began.

The series follows all four quarterbacks competing for the starting job. Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders each get featured as they work through training camp and the opening stages of preseason competition.

the battle is on. time to tune in. 📺 https://t.co/xdOiCMHirH pic.twitter.com/FwHD2q5ti8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 15, 2025

Cleveland has structured its quarterback evaluation process differently this year. The coaching staff splits the offense into separate drill groups during practice.

They also use walkthrough technology inside team facilities to maximize development opportunities for each player.

Injuries have cast a shadow over the Browns’ camp. Shedeur Sanders is just days out from an oblique setback, while Dillon Gabriel continues to manage a hamstring as he prepares to face the Eagles.

Constant evaluations and shifting offensive rotations create pressure throughout camp. Each quarterback knows their performance directly impacts their standing with the coaching staff.

Kenny Pickett, once limited, is easing back in, though doubts about his full readiness remain. Within the quarterback room, the atmosphere feels tight.

“Man Under Center” arrives at a crucial time for the Browns organization. Roster decisions loom large as the final preseason game approaches.

The Browns face significant pressure to identify their starting quarterback before Week 1.

