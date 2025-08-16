Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, August 16, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Announce New QB Documentary

Browns Announce New QB Documentary

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Announce New QB Documentary
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have pulled back the curtain on their quarterback competition in an unprecedented way.

The franchise launched a documentary series that gives fans direct access to one of the NFL’s most-watched position battles.

The Browns released “Man Under Center, Part 1: The Groundwork” as preseason action began.

The series follows all four quarterbacks competing for the starting job. Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders each get featured as they work through training camp and the opening stages of preseason competition.

Cleveland has structured its quarterback evaluation process differently this year. The coaching staff splits the offense into separate drill groups during practice.

They also use walkthrough technology inside team facilities to maximize development opportunities for each player.

Injuries have cast a shadow over the Browns’ camp. Shedeur Sanders is just days out from an oblique setback, while Dillon Gabriel continues to manage a hamstring as he prepares to face the Eagles.

Constant evaluations and shifting offensive rotations create pressure throughout camp. Each quarterback knows their performance directly impacts their standing with the coaching staff.

Kenny Pickett, once limited, is easing back in, though doubts about his full readiness remain. Within the quarterback room, the atmosphere feels tight.

“Man Under Center” arrives at a crucial time for the Browns organization. Roster decisions loom large as the final preseason game approaches.

The Browns face significant pressure to identify their starting quarterback before Week 1.

NEXT:  Sean Salisbury Says Browns Should Consider Big Move
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation