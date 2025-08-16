Sean Salisbury Says Browns Should Consider Big Move

The Cleveland Browns enter another season with talent across the roster but familiar questions at quarterback.

The franchise continues to search for stability at the position while watching former Cleveland signal-caller Baker Mayfield thrive in Tampa Bay.

That reality has intensified scrutiny on the front office’s decision-making process.

Sean Salisbury recently addressed what this season means for the Browns organization during a segment on ‘Afternoon Drive.’

“Andrew Berry deserves some pressure on this too. You got to be watching him. There’s been some decisions that have been made on him. He’s not above evaluation. So, if you’re a Cleveland Browns fan, if you settle for fourth place, then you should clean house. Even though it’s a tough division, it’s a good division, and the Browns have good players, but that quarterback position has got to get solved,” Salisbury said.

Salisbury made clear that excuses no longer suffice for the organization. Despite investing $230 million in Deshaun Watson, that financial commitment hasn’t produced consistent elite play since the contract was signed.

The analyst pointed to last season’s offensive line struggles as another concern, though he believes the talent level should prevent similar issues moving forward.

While praising the defensive front, Salisbury emphasized that success ultimately comes down to two critical factors.

The team must play with physicality, and the quarterback position must finally deliver at a championship level.

Kevin Stefanski is a two-time Coach of the Year, but patience has evaporated in Cleveland.

After six years of waiting, fans have grown weary of the process, especially competing in an AFC North division loaded with elite quarterback play.

Whether through an improved rushing attack, a secondary that matches Myles Garrett’s dominance up front, or breakthrough quarterback performance, Salisbury doesn’t believe anyone can justify a 7-10 finish as acceptable.

