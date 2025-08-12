Browns Announce Pair Of Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns are shuffling the roster.

With their second preseason game coming up, they’ve made some more moves, one on each side of the ball.

“We’ve signed DE Titus Leo and waived WR Chase Cota,” the team wrote on X.

Leo was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, and the Colts waived him ahead of his second year.

He then spent some time on their practice squad before the New England Patriots signed him.

The Patriots released him in April, and the Tennessee Titans claimed him off waivers but waived him again this month.

He played in four games for the Patriots last season, logging four combined tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended.

Of course, he’s going to have his work cut out to make the Browns’ roster, considering that they have one of the most prominent defensive lines in the NFL and should be more than set at defensive end.

Yet, it never hurts to have some depth, and he will be a candidate to stay on Cleveland’s practice squad.

Cota has been all over the league in the past few seasons but has yet to make his regular-season debut.

He now has another opportunity to establish himself, but given how close the season is, it seems unlikely he will make the final roster.

