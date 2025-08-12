Browns Nation

Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Robert Griffin III Names 3 Standout Traits Of Shedeur Sanders

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns opened the preseason on a high note.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders showed some interesting traits in his first NFL action and made a strong case for getting more reps in practice.

Former Browns QB Robert Griffin III shared his candid assessment of Sanders’ performance against the Carolina Panthers.

“The three things that really popped on tape for Shedeur Sanders was his athleticism, his accuracy and his poise,” Griffin said.

He did a good job of handling the pressure, especially considering all that has been said about him over the past couple of months and knowing that this might be his only chance to make a case for himself.

More importantly, he also showed signs of improvement from his days in college, especially in terms of making fast decisions.

The Browns’ quarterback situation will continue to be a major talking point around the league, regardless of who gets the starting job.

They have four potential options, but it’s not like they have four potential stars.

Kenny Pickett has done little to show that he can be an NFL starter so far in his career, and rookie Dillon Gabriel has been projected to be a backup.

With Joe Flacco at 40 years old, perhaps the Browns’ best bet to find a franchise quarterback will be with Sanders, so they should give him a fair chance to compete for the job.

Browns Nation