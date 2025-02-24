Browns Announce Release of Longtime Veteran On Monday

The Cleveland Browns just finished a dismal 3-14 season and have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, most notably related to the depressing quarterback situation thanks to Deshaun Watson’s catastrophic cap hit and twice-torn Achilles, while on the other side of the ball, superstar defensive end Myles Garrett has already publicly requested a trade.

On Monday, the Browns added another question mark to their offseason to-do list by cutting a long-time staple of the franchise.

The Browns announced on Monday that the team has released long snapper Charley Hughlett, who was a captain and played 152 games for the franchise since 2014, though he appeared in just five games this past season due to an injury to his ribs.

Long snappers are a position with plenty of job stability, and it will be strange for Browns fans to have a new long snapper for the first time in over a decade.

According to the front office via the team website, this was obviously a tough decision.

“This is a bittersweet transaction for our organization because we hate separating from a valued and long-tenured player for our team,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said. “However, it also gives us the opportunity to express sincere gratitude and appreciation for all Charley has done for the Browns on and off the field. Charley’s career is a story of perseverance, work ethic and self-belief. He’s a special individual who we will welcome home as a Cleveland Brown after his career is complete.”

Hughlett turns 35 before next season, and hopefully, he gets a shot elsewhere to continue his NFL career.

