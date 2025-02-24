Rams Are Hiring Former Browns Coach

Although the NFL’s head coaching cycle is over, teams are continuing to add talent to their coaching staff during the offseason.

That’s the case in Los Angeles as the Rams added a former Browns coach to their roster.

Analyst Jonathan Jones revealed on Monday that former Cleveland offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is joining the Rams as a senior offensive assistant.

The Rams have added former Browns and Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt as a senior offensive assistant https://t.co/XSo1wLwl5P — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 24, 2025

Los Angeles will be the seventh stop for Van Pelt during his NFL coaching tenure, one that started in 2006 with the Buffalo Bills.

Van Pelt spent the past year with the New England Patriots, serving as the offensive coordinator in rookie Drake Maye’s debut season.

The Patriots struggled offensively, accumulating the second-fewest offensive yards per game and scoring the third-fewest points per contest in 2024.

New head coach – and former Browns consultant- Mike Vrabel elected to let Van Pelt go in favor of another former Patriots’ coach when he rehired Josh McDaniels for his third stint as New England’s offensive coordinator.

Van Pelt was the Browns’ offensive coordinator for four seasons, helping Cleveland make two playoff appearances during his stint.

Without Van Pelt last season, the Browns struggled offensively and finished with a league-worst 15.2 points per game.

It was Cleveland’s worst showing since the team’s winless 2017 season.

Former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey took the blame for those struggles as he was fired immediately after the season concluded.

The Browns’ offense suffered an eight-point drop in scoring between 2023 and 2024 as the organization transitioned from a run-oriented offense Van Pelt used to Dorsey’s pass-friendly attack.

