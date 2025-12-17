Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Browns Announce Roster Move Ahead Of Bills Matchup

Ernesto Cova
The Cleveland Browns are limping their way to the finish line. They have several injuries on the offensive line, and it only makes sense that they look to add more depth there. With that in mind, they’ve made a seemingly minor move ahead of their home matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Per team insider Camryn Justice, they have signed G Wesley French to the practice squad after losing Garrett Dellinger to waivers.

“After losing Garrett Dellinger to waivers, the Browns have signed G Wesley French to the practice squad,” Justice posted on X.

The Browns need to figure out what to do with their offensive line. And while French seems unlikely to be activated, let alone take the field in the regular season, they should evaluate all their options for the upcoming campaign.

Ethan Pocic, who’s out with a season-ending injury, will be a free agent. So will Wyatt Teller, who should be one of their main priorities in the offseason.

Tackles Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin cannot be trusted to stay healthy, and veteran G Joel Bitonio might retire at the end of the season. As things stand now, they should be looking at a complete overhaul of that unit.

They should also consider bringing back Bill Callahan, who lost his job with the Tennessee Titans, to become their offensive line coach again. Whatever the case, they need to get past Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday first.

And while oddsmakers don’t seem to like their chances at all, we’ve seen crazier things happen in the final weeks of the regular season way too many times in the past.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation