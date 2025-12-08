Insider Announces Major News About Ethan Pocic

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with injuries all season on both offense and defense. The offensive line has been a constant problem, starting early in the year when Dawand Jones suffered a knee injury that ended his season.

Jack Conklin has also missed time with an elbow injury and a concussion he suffered in Week 13. Things only got worse during Sunday’s 31–29 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Center Ethan Pocic went down with an injury and had to be carted off the field.

On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Pocic is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

Pocic had started every game for the Browns this year and has played 57 games for the team over the past four seasons.

“#Browns C Ethan Pocic tore his Achilles and is out for the season, per coach Kevin Stefanski,” Rapoport wrote.

This is a tough blow for the Browns’ offensive line, as Pocic was one of the few stable pieces they had. He is set to become a free agent in the offseason, and this injury now raises serious questions about his future in the league. Luke Wypler is expected to start in his place for the remainder of the season.

