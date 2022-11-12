Browns Nation

Browns Announce Roster Moves, Injury Updates For Sunday

By

browns helmet
Cleveland Browns

 

Kick returns have not been a strong point for the Cleveland Browns during Kevin Stefanski’s tenure.

And it’s not for lack of trying as multiple free agents and draft picks dropped back for Mike Preifer’s unit over the years.

But one of the team’s best-looking options returns to take the field against the Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland announced the activation of rookie Jerome Ford from the injured reserve today.

Ford started this season by returning 6 kickoffs for 145 yards before an ankle injury sidelined him.

And he’ll try to improve on his 24.1-yard average and top his 44-yard best starting this Sunday.

Tight end Miller Forristall, linebacker Jermaine Carter, and defensive lineman Roderick Perry II join Ford on the active roster this week.

Veteran Isaac Rochell was waived earlier Saturday to make room for Ford’s return.

 

Mixed News On Browns Injury Front

Browns fans were relieved to see Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s return to the practice field on Friday.

But despite his progress returning from a knee injury, the team ruled JOK out for Sunday’s game in Miami.

Likewise, tight end David Njoku continues to work hard at rehabbing his high ankle sprain, but won’t play Sunday.

As of Saturday afternoon, those are the only players ruled out for the Week 10 contest.

Earlier in the week, cornerback Denzel Ward announced he cleared concussion protocol after missing 3 games.

Wyatt Teller’s name did not appear on the latest injury report and it’s expected he’ll return to his starting guard role.

But the team listed backup center and guard, Michael Dunn, as questionable.

Dunn’s back injury was cited as the cause for concern.

 

What It Means For The Browns 

Njoku misses his second game and warranted the elevation of Forristall from the practice squad.

In the previous game, Harrison Bryant saw a career-high in offensive snaps.

But fantasy football players were dismayed when Jacoby Brissett failed to throw a single pass in Bryant’s direction.

When asked if the Browns might utilize their push formation involving as many as 8 offensive linemen, the coach was coy.

“Potentially,” Stefanski said. “It really depends on what you’re trying to accomplish on that given play because we do have guys who are capable, and you can certainly jump into other personnel groupings to run plays.”

Cleveland’s secondary had one of their best games in the Monday Night Football contest against Cincinnati.

But Ward’s return still makes the prospects of facing Jaylon Waddle and Tyreek Hill a little less scary.

With Kareem Hunt surviving the NFL Trade Deadline, Jerome Ford will probably wait a little longer for his first NFL carry.

