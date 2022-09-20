Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Announce Roster Moves

Browns Announce Roster Moves

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Last weekend’s loss to the New York Jets hurt the Cleveland Browns more than we realized.

Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio did not practice Tuesday and might miss Thursday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich were already ruled out for this week’s game.

Winovich will be out at least 4 weeks after joining tight end Jesse James (biceps) on the injured reserve.

It is a neck injury putting Garrett’s availability into question.

Kevin Stefanski said he does not believe the injuries to Bitonio and Garrett are serious.

But it is not unusual to err on the side of caution with necks, especially in a short week.

Clowney suffered an ankle injury that ended his day early against the Jets.

After logging 2 of the 4 quarterback hits on Joe Flacco, Winovich tweaked a hamstring.

And Joel Bitonio is nursing a biceps injury after Sunday’s loss.

 

What It Means To The Browns 

Cleveland will run out a pair of rookies along with veteran Isaac Rochell Thursday night if Garrett can’t play.

Third-round draft pick Alex Wright has 2 tackles and a pair of pass deflections in limited duty to date.

Isaiah Thomas was drafted in the 7th round and has yet to log an NFL statistic through 2 weeks.

Rochell was inactive against the Jets and played almost no role in the opening day victory against Carolina.

Joe Woods might have to get creative with his linebackers to keep his trio of edge rushers fresh.

Adding a defensive end before a Thursday night game seems unlikely.

There are dozens of free agent edge rushers available if Garrett and Clowney’s injuries result in extended absences.

But the team is more likely to play short-handed, years-wise and experience-wise, against Pittsburgh.

 

Browns Offense Hurting, Too 

Cleveland’s offense is in slightly better shape to cover Bitonio than the defense is to cover 3 edge rushers.

Hjalte Froholdt and Michael Dunn are on the active roster as backups at guard and center.

It is uncertain if either Jack Conklin or Chris Hubbard is available for Thursday night.

James Hudson is doing a credible job filling in at right tackle, with former Steeler Joe Haeg backing up the starters.

Cleveland released Alex Taylor from the practice squad, replacing him with the even less-experienced tackle, Tyrone Wheatley, Jr.

And that means the Browns could roll with just 2 backup offensive linemen if Bitonio, Conklin, and Hubbard are out.

Jesse James suffered a more-serious biceps injury to earn a trip to the injured reserve.

That made Harrison Bryant’s (thigh, thumb) limited practice more of an issue, but Bryant is expected to play this week.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Jimmy Haslam
Video Shows Fan Hitting Browns Owner With Bottle
Cleveland Browns Training Camp HC Kevin Stefanski
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Keeps Saying The Right Things
Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Browns Veteran Defends The Fans Amid Ongoing Debate

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Video Shows Fan Hitting Browns Owner With Bottle

No more pages to load