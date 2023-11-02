Browns Announce Signing After Lineman Got Injured Against Seahawks

Rookie Dawand Jones is nursing a shoulder injury sustained against Seattle last week, and there is speculation the Cleveland Browns right tackle could miss a week or two of action.

His counterpart on the left side, Jedrick Wills, sat out practice while getting treatment for his foot and ankle.

To fill the potential void, the Browns signed a new tackle off the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

We have signed T Leroy Watson 📰 » https://t.co/EjKxx6ONvx pic.twitter.com/ssx1ixiRUy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 2, 2023

Leroy Watson IV, a 2022 UDFA out of UT-San Antonio, will be part of the Browns’ active roster.

Cleveland had a roster opening following Tuesday’s trade of Donovan Peoples-Jones to Detroit.

Watson is technically in his first season after spending all of last year on the Niners’ practice squad.

Per NFL rules, he’ll have an active roster position with Cleveland for at least three weeks.

Third-year player James Hudson will likely stand in for Jones to start Sunday’s game.

Wills gutted out the Seahawks game, lining up for all 78 offensive snaps with his bad ankle, and he’ll have to do that again to prevent a newly signed player from manning the edges.

Earlier this week, the Browns signed veteran tackle Geron Christian to their practice squad.

Christian played one game in Houston this season, his fifth team in six seasons.

Cleveland also lost the recently-signed Ty Nsekhe to injury this week, placing him on the PS-injured list.

Michael Dunn remains on IR, so Johnson and Williams are the only backup tackles.