Reporter Claims 1 RB Will Have A Bigger Role Moving Forward

There’s an old saying that the squeaky wheel gets the grease, and that is probably what Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is hoping for after his talk with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

But life comes at you pretty fast in the NFL, and Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently told 92.3 The Fan she expects a quieter running back to see more action.

Mary Kay said on 92.3 that she expects to see RB Pierre Strong’s role continue to grow #Browns — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) November 1, 2023

Pierre Strong had a season-high 11 touches in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, including a 41-yard gain off a screen pass.

He also averaged 4.1 yards per carry to pace the rushing attack after Hunt was done for the day.

Cabot suspects that a “strong case” was made for the former New England Patriots draft pick to get more carries.

With Jerome Ford on the mend, it makes sense that the pair of second-year players share the load, and even in a full-blown three-man committee, that doesn’t leave much work for the veteran Hunt.

Ironically, it is Ford’s draft profile that calls him a “Kareem Hunt-type” of running back.

STRONG catch and run from Pierre for 41!!#CLEvsSEA on FOX & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/kmaAX9beK1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 29, 2023

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Pierre Strong, though he is not Nick Chubb, projects as more of a Chubb substitute.

Strong has that fluid change of direction ability when running vertically and combines speed with power.

If Stefanski plans to go with his Chubb-Hunt redux in Strong and Ford, what role is left for Hunt?

And why did the team sign Kenyan Drake earlier this week?

Perhaps Mary Kay Cabot’s prediction doesn’t mean a starting role for Strong, but it will be interesting to see how Stefanski distributes touches in the weeks to come.