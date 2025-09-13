Browns Nation

Saturday, September 13, 2025
Underdog Label Draws Strong Reaction From Myles Garrett

Underdog Label Draws Strong Reaction From Myles Garrett

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
The Cleveland Browns enter Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens as 11.5-point underdogs, carrying extra motivation from what many perceive as disrespect.

Baltimore will celebrate its 30th anniversary in the city during the game, adding another layer of intensity to the heated AFC North rivalry.

For Cleveland players, the double-digit spread has become bulletin-board material heading into Week 2.

The perceived slight has defensive end Myles Garrett and his teammates speaking with quiet confidence about their chances against Baltimore’s high-powered offense.

“I thought it was 12.5 last time I checked,” Garrett said when asked about Cleveland’s underdog status.

It’s just the calm determination that Garrett intends to bring onto the field Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland enters the contest coming off a frustrating 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.

Despite the defeat, the Browns’ defense showed impressive flashes throughout the game.

The unit nearly derailed Cincinnati’s season opener before missed field goals from rookie kicker Andre Szmyt and costly offensive drops ultimately sealed the narrow loss.

Since selecting Myles Garrett at the top of the 2017 draft, Cleveland has had its share of battles with Baltimore.

In recent matchups, the Browns have started to turn the tide against their division rival.

Garrett continues setting the standard in his ninth NFL season, collecting six Pro Bowl selections and four First-Team All-Pro honors while recording 357 tackles, 104.5 sacks, and 20 forced fumbles across 118 career games.

With kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Garrett and Cleveland’s defense will aim to contain Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s offensive attack.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football.

Browns Nation