Browns Appear To Be Meeting With Standout RB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns will likely feature a new running back this season as fan-favorite player Nick Chubb has not re-signed with the organization.

Chubb was available for only eight games last year, the second consecutive season he was limited due to injuries.

Jerome Ford could emerge as the Browns’ featured back in 2025 after filling that role for the last two seasons, but he’s in the final year of his contract.

The lack of long-term depth is one reason why analysts believe Cleveland will take a running back in this year’s draft, especially with the deep class available in 2025.

Analyst Noah Schaefer revealed one standout option the Browns may be targeting as a former ACC running back appears to be meeting with the franchise this week.

“Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten seems to be on his way to Cleveland for a visit,” Schaefer said, adding, “Tuten flashed at the combine with a 4.32 40-yard dash. That speed aided him to a 1150-yard and 15-touchdown season while averaging 6.3 YPA.”

Tuten not only impressed at the NFL Combine earlier this year, but the running back also stood out for the Hokies over the past two seasons.

The 5-foot-11 player finished his career with over 2,000 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground while adding 320 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the passing game.

He helped Virginia Tech qualify for back-to-back bowl games after the squad failed to earn a postseason invitation in 2022.

Beyond Ford, Cleveland has Pierre Strong Jr. signed for the 2025 campaign.

The Browns could also re-sign John Kelly Jr. to an extension as he’s an Exclusive Rights Free Agent this offseason.

