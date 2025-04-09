Browns Insider Urges Team To Draft Top QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and it could land them the type of star they badly need.

The question is which position they will target with that pick.

There may not be a ton of people who expect them to take University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with that No. 2 pick, but there are a few who feel he would be their best option, despite how polarizing he is.

Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot said she wants the team to simply take its chances and go with Shedeur.

“I believe that they should just pull the trigger on it there and not try to do anything cute, funny, or fancy, and they should go with Shedeur,” Cabot said.

"I believe that they should just pull the trigger on it there and not try to do anything cute, funny, or fancy, and they should go with Shedeur." –@MaryKayCabot after attending Colorado's Pro Day, on what she wants the Browns to do in round 1 pic.twitter.com/fKaOKILG0c — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) April 9, 2025

Sanders had 4,134 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns last season, and even better, he completed an amazing 74% of his pass attempts in 2024 and ended his college career with a 70.1% pass accuracy rate.

However, he lacks high-end athleticism and a strong arm, and some feel he’s more hype than substance.

One of the reasons he’s polarizing is that he’s the son of Deion Sanders, the Hall of Fame cornerback who happened to be his head coach at Colorado.

On the other hand, the Browns badly need a franchise quarterback to build around — right now, Kenny Pickett is their QB1, and the injured Deshaun Watson has struggled ever since they traded for him three years ago and may never play another snap for them.

Cleveland’s other choices with the No. 2 pick seem to be pass rusher Abdul Carter, who may be their likeliest choice, and Colorado hybrid wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

NEXT:

Louis Riddick Believes 1 QB Prospect Wants To Avoid Browns