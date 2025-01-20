Browns Nation

Monday, January 20, 2025
Browns Appear To Have Won The Amari Cooper Trade

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t seem to be so sure about Amari Cooper.

Even though he had a great season in 2023, they still didn’t want to sign him to a contract extension.

Then, even when the season was still salvageable, they traded him to the Buffalo Bills.

It looked like a potentially big and necessary move for Josh Allen and company.

However, he’s been a non-factor for most of the season.

That’s why multiple fans took to X to claim that the Browns may have won this trade after watching him go catch-less in the win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills sent the Browns a third- and a seventh-round pick in return for the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver.

Cooper was one of the most underrated and productive wide receivers in the game for years, but it’s now going to be tough to convince the Bills to retain him.

Of course, he could still help a team looking for a veteran, but he will likely have to take a short-term, team-friendly contract.

As for the Browns, it seems like they’re more than happy to roll with Jerry Jeudy as their primary pass-catcher.

Jeudy broke out in the second half of the season, developing strong chemistry with Jameis Winston and finally looking like the first-round pick who used to dominate at Alabama.

Even still, the Browns would be wise to add another wideout to the mix in the offseason.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

