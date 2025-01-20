Analyst Names Intriguing Free Agent QB Option For Browns

The Cleveland Browns are looking to get a new quarterback.

Fortunately for them, they will have a myriad of options to choose from.

The team will reportedly go after a rookie and a veteran and let them battle for the QB1 spot.

With that in mind, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports that they could look to add Daniel Jones.

As crazy as it may seem, Jones might be a cheap option, and while he hasn’t found much success in the league, he’s still a mobile quarterback and a veteran.

“The New York Giants are swallowing around $22 million next season to move on from Jones, and with the relationship over, they cut Jones late last year and allowed him to finish the season in Minnesota. He’ll be affordable, he’s mobile and — depending on what some teams decide with quarterbacks currently under contract — could be somebody’s opening-day starter,” Jackson said.

Jackson isn’t the only analyst who has made a case for the Browns to pursue the former New York Giants draft pick.

Browns insider Tony Grossi also stated that he could be an intriguing option for Kevin Stefanski.

Daniel Jones playing himself into contention to be next Browns transition QB. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 10, 2024

However, he also acknowledged that he had no reason to believe they would be interested in him.

Truth be told, Jones’ résumé is far from impressive.

Then again, he’s still young, and he’s been in the league for a while now.

We’ve seen how other quarterbacks, such as Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold, have gotten their careers back on track after years of struggle, which could be the case with him as well.

He’s also more likely to have to settle for a low-money and short-term kind of deal after the way he’s played and how often he’s been hurt.

It might not be the most exciting thought, but he does make some sense.

