Browns Are Bringing In UFL Pass Rusher For A Workout

Despite the addition of Jared Verse as a direct replacement for Myles Garrett, and Alex Wright’s healthy return after two injury-altered seasons, the Cleveland Browns are still on the lookout for a rotational pass rusher. It is one of three areas they are still trying to improve before the 2026 season begins.

They did not address it during the 2026 NFL Draft, when they used eight of their 10 picks on offensive players. They were looking for hidden gems among their undrafted free agent signings, with Logan Fano presenting an intriguing roster option as the brother of first-round draft pick Spencer Fano.

Now, according to UFL insider Jame Larsen, the Browns are bringing in Columbus Aviators defensive end Ron Stone Jr. in for a workout.

“A few Columbus Aviators received NFL workouts, via Press Release: DE Ron Stone Jr., Browns,” Larsen posted.

A few Columbus #Aviators received NFL workouts, via Press Release: – WR Antwane "Juice" Wells, #Falcons

– OG Chris Glaser, #Cowboys

– DE Ron Stone Jr., #Browns

– P Brad Robbins, #Cardinals — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) June 16, 2026

Stone joined the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2024, but the Washington State product was eventually released with an injury settlement. In 2025, he played seven games in the UFL for the Michigan Panthers, posting 3.5 sacks, 22 total tackles (15 solo), four tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

During this recently completed UFL season, he played 10 games for Columbus. The 26-year-old finished with 5.5 sacks, 32 total tackles (15 solo), and five tackles for loss.

The Browns thought they had added depth to their pass rush when they agreed to terms with Buffalo Bills free agent AJ. Epenesa. However, he was not signed after failing his physical, and he eventually wound up with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cleveland has recently been linked to former Buffalo teammate Joey Bosa as it attempts to add depth to the defensive line. As of now, the Browns are counting on contributions from a group that includes Isaiah McGuire and Julian Okwara. They are also hopeful that Mason Graham will improve on the one-half sack he produced as a rookie, although one scout does not believe there will be many more coming from the interior tackle.

That is why the Browns will look wherever they can for help in that very important area of their defense.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Will Make Controversial QB Decision