Browns Are Counting On Young Defensive Line This Season

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The defensive line for the Cleveland Browns isn’t lacking in talent.

What it is lacking outside of the top guys, however, is experience.

Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are both number one overall picks.

The former is in their prime while the latter is just past theirs.

Still, they are about as good a pass-rushing duo as you will find.

Outside of those two, it’s a lot of guys with birth years that start with a two on the Browns’ defensive front.

Particularly on the interior, a mix of young guys will have opportunities to earn snaps.

Cleveland will roll with a young defensive front in 2022.

How will that play a role in this upcoming season?

 

Myles in a Leadership Role

Garrett has typically had talented guys with more playing years under their belt next to him on the line.

Last year, for example, Malik McDowell and Malik Jackson held those roles.

They’re both gone this year.

And while Clowney is still a tad older, Garrett quickly finds himself as one of the “vets” on the d-line.

Those two will have to carry the load in terms of the front seven creating pressure.

They did so at an insane rate last year, so there’s confidence they can put together another high-level campaign.

With a talent and personality like Garrett, the young guys will be doing themselves a favor by sticking around him through the summer.

Don’t forget, Clowney will be looking to have another pay-day-worthy season on his new one-year deal.

Someone like third-round pick Alex Wright could pick up some things watching Clowney play his tail off.

 

The Youth Movement

Speaking of Wright, he’s not the only new Cleveland Brown looking to earn snaps on the front seven.

Perrion Winfrey is a name that many are excited about, and rightfully so.

He’s already someone defensive coordinator Joe Woods thinks highly of as the Browns’ coach mentioned on 92.3 “The Fan”.

Cleveland fans have plenty of reasons to be excited for Winfrey, and not just for his play on the field either.

He’s sure to provide some fun high-energy social media content throughout the season.

Per ESPN’s depth chart for Cleveland, Winfrey currently sits behind Jordan Elliott.

Elliott, a third-round pick in 2020, has only started four games so far in his career.

Don’t completely count him out though. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Elliott has been a standout at OTA’s according to defensive line coach Chris Kiffin.

“The guy I’ve been most pleased with is Jordan Elliott. Coming in, not just saying it, he’s bigger, faster, stronger. He put in the work from the time the season was over. So he looks different out here than he ever has… He’s got to have a good summer, but I think training camp, it’ll be go time for him”.

That could be an interesting camp battle to keep an eye on.

 

Time for Togiai?

Former Ohio State Buckeye and fourth-round pick from last year Tommy Togiai is hoping to see the field more in 2022.

Kiffin believes he’ll do just that per that same Cleveland.com article from Mary Kay Cabot. Kiffin says he’ll be a “good rotational guy” for the Browns’ defense.

That’s good news as Cleveland needs the interior of their defensive line to grow in a hurry.

 

An Important Summer

It’s a crucial summer for guys looking to earn snaps in the regular season.

While the edge positions are pretty much locked up, playing time on the defensive interior is up for grabs.

It will be fun to watch guys duke it out through training camp.

