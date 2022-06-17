Kevin Stefanski Gives His Early Impressions Of Amari Cooper

Much of the attention this offseason around the Cleveland Browns has been focused on their acquisition of Deshaun Watson and his ugly legal situation.

But it has arguably overshadowed what may have been the steal of the spring.

Earlier this offseason, the Browns acquired four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys while giving up minimal capital.

He will give his new team a consistent threat downfield that it hasn’t had much in recent years, with the possible exception, at times, of the departed Jarvis Landry.

In fact, head coach Kevin Stefanski seems excited to be working with Cooper, and he has been impressed with his new wideout.

“I think for anybody that first meets him, Amari’s size,” Stefanski said during a press conference on Thursday. “He is a big, physical player – maybe not 6’6′ but you see how strong he is. That has been impressive just seeing how he operates on the field. “A really impressive worker in the classroom. He is a pro’s pro. I do not think there is anything that we have challenged him with mentally that he does not just get immediately.”

With Watson seemingly likely to be suspended by the NFL due to the dozens of women who are accusing him of misconduct during massage therapy sessions, and possibly for an extended period of time, the Browns may have to call on Cooper to keep things together.

Luckily, he seems to be someone who can do just that.

Cooper Is A Proven Weapon

After three stellar seasons with the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, Cooper entered the 2015 NFL Draft amidst sizable hype.

The Oakland Raiders took him with the fourth overall pick, and after joining the Cowboys in 2018, he helped form one of the NFL’s more talented cores over the next few years.

Dallas has had a knack of underachieving relative to its talent, as it has won just one playoff contest since drafting Cooper, but it has hardly been his fault.

In his six pro seasons, he has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark four times and the 1,100-yard mark three times.

His 6-foot-1, 210-pound frame makes him a nice target, and he will be able to make big receptions and plays for the Browns moving forward.

Just want to say thank you Dallas for Amari Cooper. pic.twitter.com/60qMKBAxda — 𝘿𝙤𝙢 🧸 (@WatsonBetter) June 13, 2022

Cooper May Be Able To Help Make His Teammates Better

Cooper will obviously be Cleveland’s WR1, but the team needs to develop depth behind him and find other wideouts who can make catches and plays when he is covered.

In Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones, the Browns have two young receivers who they hope will soon develop into reliable, productive and consistent players.

There is no doubt that opposing defensive backs will key on Cooper this coming season, knowing that he is the one reliable wideout the Browns currently possess.

At least in theory, that would give Schwartz and Peoples-Jones some openings to make plays and develop into key members of Cleveland’s offense.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is 6’2”, wildly athletic, and just 23 years old. In a Browns receiver room with Amari Cooper as the only sure thing, DPJ could easily step up as Cleveland’s WR2. With a 16th-round price tag, he’s one of my favorite late-round darts.pic.twitter.com/5OY1iEeS5D — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) June 11, 2022

Their development may be a big factor in whether the Browns make the playoffs anytime soon, especially with Watson’s possible suspension continuing to hang over them.