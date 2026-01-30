Browns Are Hiring Another Former Ravens Assistant

Todd Monken is not easing into his new job with the Cleveland Browns.

He is building his staff quickly and doing it with purpose.

According to reports from CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz, the Browns are expected to hire Danny Breyer as their new pass game coordinator. Breyer has spent the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, working as an offensive assistant and helping oversee a tight end group that consistently produced at a high level.

“The #Browns are expected to hire #Ravens offensive assistant Danny Breyer as pass game coordinator, sources tell @CBSSports. Has been in Baltimore the last three years, working closely with a tight end unit that’s included players like Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely,” Zenitz reported.

It is another clear sign that Monken is surrounding himself with coaches he knows and trusts.

Breyer worked closely within Baltimore’s offensive structure while Monken coordinated one of the more creative and physical attacks in the league. During that stretch, the Ravens’ tight end room became a major focal point of the offense. Players like Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely routinely created mismatches and played key roles both between the numbers and down the field.

Breyer was right in the middle of that process.

For the Browns, this hire makes a lot of sense.

Monken is not trying to reinvent the wheel. Instead, he appears to be importing pieces of a system that already worked. By bringing in assistants who already understand his terminology, philosophy, and expectations, he can speed up installation and avoid the growing pains that often come with an entirely new staff.

Cleveland’s offense struggled with consistency last season. Drives stalled too often, the passing game lacked rhythm, and the unit rarely looked in sync. Bringing in someone like Breyer, who has experience coaching within a proven system, could help tighten up those details.

It could also pay dividends for the Browns’ tight ends and receivers. Baltimore’s offense under Monken leaned heavily on tight ends as playmakers, not just blockers. If that philosophy carries over, Cleveland’s skill players could see more creative usage and better opportunities in space.

