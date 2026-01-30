Browns Urged To Address Biggest Need In 2026 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have multiple significant needs entering the 2026 NFL Draft, with quarterback arguably the top need. However, with no franchise-level talent potentially available to them, the Browns will have to look elsewhere to improve their offense.

Though there is a glaring need for a No. 1 receiver, the Browns may be better served addressing their offensive line. With Todd Monken as their new head coach and his success as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator over the past three seasons, that scenario could align perfectly.

Pro Football Focus is urging the Browns to address their biggest need in the 2026 NFL Draft and named offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor of Alabama as the target.

“Biggest Need: Offensive line; Target: T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama,” Ryan Smith wrote. “Cleveland was home to the NFL’s worst pass-blocking offensive line in 2025 (49.7 PFF pass-blocking grade). Three Browns starters (Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic and Joel Bitonio) and six offensive linemen in total are set to enter free agency, making the offensive line a top priority for the team. Cleveland holds two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, stemming from their trade last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars involving Travis Hunter. Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor would be an ideal start to an offensive line rebuild as one of just seven players at his position to earn 80.0-plus PFF grades as both a pass protector and a run blocker. He could slot in at guard or tackle in the NFL.”

Kadyn Proctor (#74) Alabama + Massive frame (6’7 360)

+ People mover in the run game

+ Three-year starter at left tackle

+ 84.2 pass block grade and an 81.1 run block grade in 2025

+ Moves well for a player with his size

+ Impressive grip strength

+ Power at the point of… pic.twitter.com/3L66gzWhMl — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 17, 2026

The Browns hold the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks in the first round, which makes Proctor an interesting potential choice. Based on several mock drafts, he may not be worthy of being taken as high as the Browns’ first pick, yet he may come off the board by the time their second pick arrives. So, it may require some sort of trade to make him the selection at the proper value.

With the Browns also needing a potential No. 1 wideout, top-level prospects Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate could be there for the taking at No. 6. However, it should be noted that Monken had great success with the Ravens without a clear elite receiver, so perhaps he will build his offense another way.

Also, that receiver would need a quarterback to consistently get him the ball, and neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders proved they can do so consistently during their rookie season. So, it may be a smarter idea not only to protect that QB at all costs but also to establish a powerful running game led by Quinshon Judkins instead.

That need could be exacerbated by an exodus of offensive linemen, forcing Monken, new coordinator Travis Switzer, and offensive line coach George Warhop – all former Ravens assistants – to build that unit from scratch in their first year on the job.

