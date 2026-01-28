Todd Monken Is Bringing Former Ravens Coach To Cleveland

Todd Monken hasn’t even finished his first day on the job and the Cleveland Browns’ new head coach is already starting to fill out his staff. He’s even drawing from an AFC North rival in the process.

As is the common practice around the NFL, a new head coach will hire some of the people he used to work with at his former team. In fact, former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did just that by bringing offensive coordinator Tommy Rees with him to the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, Monken, who was the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator, will follow a similar path as he reportedly makes his first hire as Browns head coach, adding former Ravens offensive line coach George Warhop to his staff.

“Another hire in Cleveland: Browns HC Todd Monken is bringing former Ravens OL coach George Warhop with him to the Browns to coach the same position, per sources,” Adam Schefter wrote on X.

Another hire in Cleveland: Browns HC Todd Monken is bringing former Ravens OL coach George Warhop with him to the Browns to coach the same position, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2026

This bodes well for Cleveland in multiple ways. Its offensive line was arguably the weakest unit on the entire team, and it could lose several of its players this offseason to retirement or as free agents.

Monken will not just have a trusted assistant by his side as he takes on his new role for the first time. Warhop, with almost 30 years of coaching experience, clearly has the credentials to reshape or rebuild the offensive line as necessary. The Ravens were second in the NFL in total rushing yards this season, and were first in yards per attempt and third in touchdowns.

Of course, it helps when Derrick Henry is the lead running back and quarterback Lamar Jackson can make plays with his legs. However, that type of statistical success cannot be ignored, no matter who is carrying the ball.

Monken may have an even more important opening to fill if defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz follows through on his reported initial reaction to being passed over and decides to leave the Browns. As Cleveland’s clearest strength over his three seasons, having to reset the defense could become a major task for the first-time head coach.

But at least Monken can rest assured that his offensive line should be in good hands under Warhop.

NEXT:

Insider Warns Browns That Todd Monken Hire Could Have Ripple Effects