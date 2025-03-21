Adam Schefter Believes He Knows Which QB Prospect The Browns Covet

It’s no secret the Cleveland Browns are looking for a starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

What Browns’ executives have kept quiet about is which quarterback Cleveland wants to add to its roster.

Most analysts believe Cleveland will make its move in the 2025 NFL Draft, getting a rookie quarterback the organization can develop into a future starter with their first-round pick.

NFL insider Adam Schefter has a strong suspicion as to which top prospect the Browns would choose if both were available with the team’s No. 2 pick in this upcoming draft.

Schefter pointed to Miami’s Cam Ward as the only quarterback Cleveland would take with their coveted draft spot.

“The sense is that Cleveland would like Cam Ward, but I think Cam Ward is going to be the No. 1 pick. Unless Cleveland trades up to No. 1, I don’t think it’s going to get Cam Ward,” Schefter said.

“The sense is that Cleveland would like Cam Ward,” – @AdamSchefter on the Browns 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Bdqsaybkz9 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 20, 2025

Schefter said he believes Cleveland would pass up Colorado’s Shedeur Sander with the team’s second-overall selection, likely targeting Penn State defender Abdul Carter or Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter if Ward is not available.

The insider noted that neither Tennessee nor Cleveland had expressed publicly which player their team is interested in, helping to build the intrigue surrounding the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland’s only move to improve their quarterback room has been to acquire Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles, adding an experienced signal-caller who went 15-10 as a starter during the past three seasons.

The Browns will likely add another quarterback from the free agent marketplace to compete with Pickett for the starting role this season, especially if Cleveland subscribes to Schefter’s thought process.

