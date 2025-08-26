Browns Are Loaded With 2026 Draft Picks After Trade

If you were to ask the average fan or analyst what the Cleveland Browns quarterback room would look like heading into the 2025 season, you might have gotten five different answers from five different people, at least a week ago.

The tides have significantly changed for the Browns at this position after a recent trade.

Kenny Pickett was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-round pick, an indication that the Browns feel confident with Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.

Flacco is still projected to be the starter, but if he falters at any point during the season, it’ll be up to one, if not both of these rookies, to try and keep this offense afloat.

Regardless of how the Browns do this year and how well their quarterbacks perform, things are looking positive for them heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

After the Pickett trade and all of the trades they’ve made over the past several months, the Browns have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to draft picks.

As reporter Zac Jackson indicated on X, the Browns not only have picks in every round of next year’s draft, but they have additional selections in the first, fifth, and sixth rounds.

Headed to tomorrow, I believe the Browns now have in the 2026 draft… 2 firsts

2 fifths

2 sixths and one pick in every other round — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 26, 2025

This could be a lucrative draft for the Browns if they play their cards right, getting several cracks at improving this roster with young players.

It seems like the Browns are in rebuilding mode for at least one more season, but their future looks bright in 2026 and beyond.

NEXT:

Insider Makes Surprising Claim About Dillon Gabriel