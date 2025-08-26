Insider Makes Surprising Claim About Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback picture has taken a turn following their preseason clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

Kenny Pickett has been traded to the Raiders in a surprising move.

Veteran Joe Flacco remains positioned as the Week 1 starter, while the battle for the backup spot has generated considerable discussion.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel appears to have gained ground over fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders in that competition.

NFL insider Mike Florio made an appearance on 92.3 The Fan’s ‘Baskin and Phelps show’ and said that he believes Dillon Gabriel is likely the only quarterback on the roster who could be a long-term solution.

“Dillon Gabriel’s got that edge, that attitude, and the moxie you look for in quarterbacks. Of the guys currently on the roster—and considering what the Browns think of them—I believe Gabriel is the most likely to plant a flag at the position for the foreseeable future, whether that’s three, four, or five years,” Florio said.

Gabriel has shown steady improvement throughout the preseason. His pocket presence has looked solid while his accuracy has remained consistent.

The Oregon product has executed the full playbook without requiring simplified reads or scaled-back concepts.

Sanders entered training camp with significant buzz after his productive college career. His dual-threat capabilities and leadership background made him an intriguing prospect.

However, his performance against Los Angeles raised questions about his immediate readiness for NFL action.

Gabriel’s early progress suggests he may have the inside track to meaningful snaps if injuries occur during the regular season.

