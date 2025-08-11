Browns Are Reportedly Considering Surprise QB Move

The Cleveland Browns just got a glimpse of life in Shedeur Sanders’ world.

He was poised, confident, and in control of the offense.

However, it was just a preseason game.

Even so, Zac Jackson of The Athletic believes the Browns could still make an interesting move at quarterback.

It likely won’t be to start Sanders in Week 1, but they are considering going into this season with four quarterbacks.

“The Browns can keep four quarterbacks- to start the season – and will if they have to,” Jackson said.

That makes little sense.

This team could use that roster spot to address other areas of need.

Kenny Pickett has failed to beat 40-year-old Joe Flacco in training camp, and his hamstring injury only widened the gap between them.

As such, there’s not much of a point in keeping Pickett around.

The Browns already have two rookies, and if they want to keep a young quarterback with upside, they should probably stick to the two they drafted just a couple of months ago.

There’s a reason why you don’t see teams keeping four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster very often.

Granted, we’ve seen the Browns have to turn to multiple starting quarterbacks in a season because of injuries.

But it takes much more than just a quarterback to compete, and there are only so many players any team can carry into a season.

