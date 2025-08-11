Browns Bolster Roster With Key Additions

The Cleveland Browns continue to make moves after their preseason opener.

This time, they’ve added more depth and firepower to their secondary defense.

The Browns signed cornerbacks Christian Holmes and Darius Rush as two of their five roster moves from Monday.

Unfortunately, they also waived T Roy Mbaeteka and WR Luke Floriea (injury designation).

They also designated T Kilian Zierer as their international player.

Holmes is entering his third NFL season out of Oklahoma State.

The Washington Commanders took him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s made 30 appearances with them.

Rush, on the other hand, will enter his second season in the league.

The Indianapolis Colts took him out of South Carolina in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

So far, he’s just made five appearances, all of them with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns could use some help at cornerback after losing Martin Emerson Jr. for the season.

Then again, it’s hard to believe either of these players will end up making the 53-man roster, although they could both stick around on the practice squad.

As for Floriea, losing him was a big blow.

The undrafted rookie out of Kent State was a hometown talent and a fan favorite, and he was making a strong case to make the final roster.

He even made an impressive one-handed catch down the sideline in the preseason opener.

Kevin Stefanski announced that he was dealing with a ‘serious’ hamstring injury, so he might not be able to suit up at all this season.

