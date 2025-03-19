Browns Predicted To Decline Fifth-Year Option On Key Player

The Cleveland Browns just acquired a veteran quarterback.

However, he’s not likely to take the field in 2025.

Kenny Pickett is projected to be their third stringer behind a veteran and a rookie, so there’s not much point in picking up his fifth-year option.

That’s why Bradley Locker of PFF believes the Browns have an easy decision to make regarding that:

“Pickett showed flashes as a rookie with the Steelers, generating a 73.0 PFF passing grade in 2022, but injuries and subpar downfield passing nosedived his career in Pittsburgh. Even during the limited action he received as Jalen Hurts’ backup, Pickett didn’t perform aptly, recording three big-time throws to two turnover-worthy plays across 51 dropbacks. Now with the Browns, Pickett figures to be the team’s backup behind either a touted rookie or a veteran,” Locker said.

Pickett is still young, so there’s a chance he will turn out to be good.

Then again, it’s hard to believe he’s going to find his way to the field in Cleveland.

Of course, this team knows a thing or two about starting multiple quarterbacks because of injuries, but if everybody stays healthy, there’s not much of an incentive to play him.

He’s on a team-friendly deal, and if the Browns think they can still get something out of him and develop his game, they should, by all means, look to keep him around on a cheap contract.

Other than that, there’s no point in him sticking around or them signing him to a lucrative contract extension to be their third quarterback.

The Browns are reportedly waiting on Russell Wilson to take the reins of the offense for the next year or two.

They could also get Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, or maybe even take a chance on guys like Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart.

Barring a string of injuries or a shocking turn of events, that will be enough to keep Pickett on the bench.

