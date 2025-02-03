Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, February 3, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Appears To Take Jab At Andrew Berry In Statement

Myles Garrett Appears To Take Jab At Andrew Berry In Statement

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Myles Garrett Appears To Take Jab At Andrew Berry In Statement
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sent shockwaves through the NFL landscape on Monday, sharing publicly his desire to be traded away from the only NFL franchise he’s played for.

Garrett shared a message to request Browns GM Andrew Berry trade him to another team.

While his statement was effusive with praise for Northeast Ohio, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year had a subtle but distinct jab at Berry, one that analyst Cody Suek called out after seeing Garrett’s statement.

“Myles took a direct shot at AB in that statement. This solidifies the impact of the worst trade in sports history and Myles’ doubts with the Browns future plans to rebuild the organization into a consistent winner. This is a low point,” Suek said.

The jab was in response to Berry’s end-of-season press conference in January, during which he said he did not foresee trading Garrett.

“So let me say in terms of Myles, my anticipation, expectation, is that he’ll have a direct ticket to from Cleveland to Canton at the end of his (career),” Berry said.

Garrett made clear in his remarks that he was not interested in Berry’s perceived pathway for his career.

“The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl,” Garrett said in his statement.

The defensive end finished last season with 47 tackles, including a league-best 22 for loss.

He also recorded 14 sacks, making him the first player since 1982 to finish with at least that many quarterback takedowns in four consecutive seasons.

NEXT:  Fans React To Myles Garrett's Trade Request
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation